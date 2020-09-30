It's not OK to be quiet
I read, with dismay, Kathleen Parker’s column “We Don’t Need No Reeducation” in the Sept. 21 issue of the Record-Eagle. First, the headline is disturbing, as it suggests “we,” one assumes to be white people, don’t have anything to learn about racism. While that’s not exactly what she writes, she does suggest that efforts to educate some federal employees about “white privilege,” “systemic racism” and “white fragility” are concerning and a “relatively innocuous waste of time.” She acknowledges that most people harbor unconscious racist attitudes but suggests that not much can be done about it, and she’s worried that efforts to educate children about race that may result in them feeling “good or bad about their history.”
I disagree. As a white woman raised in what I thought was an open and accepting household, I am, probably for the first time, becoming aware of my “white privilege” and “fragility.” It’s unsettling, but I think important for me to acknowledge and yes, reeducate myself and those with whom I come in contact. It’s not OK to be quiet anymore. And I recommend reading the book, “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, to Ms. Parker and the rest of "us."
Nan Horstman
Traverse City
