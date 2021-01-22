Seek better selves to lead
On the hope-filled Inauguration Day when President Joe Biden asked us to aspire for unity and our better selves, our Grand Traverse County commissioners sowed further divisiveness as they sank to new lows that chilled my spirit with not one, but two jaw-dropping actions. They passed a resolution denouncing the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID orders, which both Sheriff Tom Bensley and county Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg wisely decried. We need unity in addressing this devastating pandemic. This gesture fuels unsafe practices that will not help, but may well hurt, our health and the economy.
And then, in response to a constituent’s concern about the perceived influence of the Proud Boys on the commission, Commissioner Ron Clous brought out his semi-automatic rifle and displayed it across his chest, and Commissioner Rob Hentschel chuckled.
Granted, Clous was at home and could certainly do that, but what was he thinking? I feel threatened by that kind of action. I can only imagine what the constituent speaker felt. I would hope our county commissioners would take a step back and give some serious consideration to mending their ill-advised ways. May they, too, seek their better selves.
Nan Horstman
Traverse City