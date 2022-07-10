Canvassers’ responsibilities
The Grand Traverse County Board of Canvassers (BoC) is composed of four members: two from the Republican Party and two from the Democratic Party. We’re nominated by our party chairs and confirmed by the county board of commissioners. We’re committed to the principle that our elections be run fairly and the will of those voting is recognized in the certified results.
The BoC has several responsibilities:
- Complete the canvass and certification of primaries and elections
- Conduct recounts
- Resolve claims involving malfunctioning voting equipment and defective ballots
- Inspect ballot containers
From June 27 to July 1, the BoC inspected and certified over 400 ballot containers that will be used by 13 townships in the county and City of Traverse City. The inspection ensures the ballot containers are approved by the state (several styles and models are approved) and the containers are in working order. This inspection ensures extra ballots cannot be inserted into the container once it’s sealed by the election workers at the polling location. This step ensures the will of the voters in the August primary and the November general election is accurately reflected in the certified results.
The BoC recognizes and appreciates the work of township clerks, county clerk and their staffs for working to ensure fair elections in Grand Traverse County.
Steve Horne, Sandra Call, Lori Andrzejewski and Tom Wertz
Grand Traverse County Board of Canvassers
