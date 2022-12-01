Congratulations to a winning commissioner

TJ Andrews won a tremendous victory on Election Day to be on the Grand Traverse Board of Commissioners. She will be an outstanding Grand Traverse County commissioner, who will listen and bring people together.

She will bring her diverse experiences and fresh ideas to serve Grand Traverse County and bring civility to the county commission.

All of us can be proud that TJ is on the county commission.

Lee Hornberger

Traverse City

