Vote for Bryce Hundley
Bryce Hundley is an outstanding county commissioner. He is dedicated to promoting our values. He has stood up for all of us. He is a problem solver. He stresses action, results and accountability. He effectively fights for what is good for all the people. He effectively focuses on what is right for Grand Traverse County. A vote for Bryce Hundley is a vote for honest open government that serves all the people.
Lee Hornberger
Traverse City
