Mourning the loss of Geraldine Greene
We are saddened to hear of the Christmas Day passing of Geraldine Greene.
Gerry was a wonderful, vibrant person who was loved and admired by all who knew her.
Gerry was mayor of Traverse City in 1987-1988. In addition, she was on the City Commission from 1981 through 1986. We treasured the lively political discussions we had with her over the years.
Gerry will be missed. May she rest in peace.
Donna and Lee Hornberger
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.