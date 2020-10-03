TCAPS needs change
About 10,000 kids and $100 million in taxes annually. Traverse City Area Public Schools is incredibly important to our region and deserves careful consideration as to who oversees its governance and supports our new superintendent in the fight for equitable funding. We need the right people to finally get that done and get our students and teachers what they deserve.
Scott Newman-Bale is a proven leader and widely respected, with relationships and experience at the state level. He has the education and expertise to analyze budgets and expenditures so funds are spent wisely in support of teaching and learning. Please vote him onto the TCAPS board.
Beth Holmes-Bozung
Traverse City
