Checks, balances ensure accuracy
On Oct. 19, I participated along with four other Elk Rapids Township residents in the Public Accuracy Test of the voting machine/tabulators and ballots for the upcoming general election. Mike Szymanski, township treasurer, was also present.
Two members of the clerk’s office explained the voting process and then put 100 mock ballots through each of the two tabulators. One is strictly for walk-in voters and the other only for absentee ballots. Residents checked the tabulations against the pre-printed answer sheet and the uniformity of the machine results.
Karen and Debbie responded very thoroughly and patiently to a wide range of questions about the multiple checks and balances to maintain the security of the voting process. These included: maintaining the accuracy of the voter roll, the checking of signatures on absentee ballots and prevention of tampering with ballots, tabulation tapes and the machines.
This testing is conducted in all precincts in Michigan with each election. It is a wonderful example of how transparency in our democracy can assure us of an accurate and secure election.
Myrna Holland
Elk Rapids
