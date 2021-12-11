Limit magazine capacity
The recent tragedy at Oxford High School, in which a Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a 15-round magazine was used, is strong reason for change. Although there are many factors that contribute to these shooting incidents, I believe that a significant factor is the civilian access to the military grade weapons and high-capacity magazines. Yet today, the public has access to 17-50 round magazines for some pistols and 30-100 round magazines for a rifle.
Currently the basic military armaments are a Sig Sauer M-17 pistol with a 17-round magazine and a M-4 rifle with a 30-round magazine. If these capacities are considered adequate for combat, what is the need for higher capacity magazines in public life?
Efforts to pass legislation to limit public access to 10 round magazines have not been successful, so the high-capacity magazines remain available to kill more people faster.
Please contact your legislators at the state and national levels to demand legislation to outlaw the sale of high-capacity magazines to the public. This is something you can do in addition to your thoughts and prayers for the families of the victims of gun violence.
Bill Holland
Elk Rapids