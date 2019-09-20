Vaping flavors
As a concerned registered nurse, I am writing in support of Gov. Whitmer’s emergency administrative ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products. The health of our children is too important to “wait and see” what happens with a product that is known to be addictive, contains potential carcinogens and is linked to serious lung disease.
I also appreciate the support of her decision by Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey. I am proud that Michigan is taking a leading position in this issue to demonstrate that health is more important than profit.
Myrna Holland, R.N.
Elk Rapids
