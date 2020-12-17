Hope for future unity
Our nation is more divided now by acrimonious partisanship and the presidential transition process than I can recall in my 85 years. I am very saddened and alarmed by it.
I recently read in “Mystic Chords of Memory: Learning from the American Story” by Christopher Flannery of a scene that took place at the Appomattox Court House when Confederate General Lee surrendered to Union General Grant. After working out the terms of surrender, Grant handed the draft to his adjutant to write out in ink. The adjutant was so nervous he continued to make mistakes, so Grant gave the job to another officer of his staff, Ely Parker, a Seneca Indian. When Lee saw Parker was an Indian, he said, “I am glad to see one real American here.” Shaking Lee’s hand, Parker replied, “We are all Americans here.”
Perhaps if we can all remember we are all Americans, we can begin to heal the great rift that is tearing our nation apart and together address the serious problems threatening the goals of our Constitution — ”Promote the General Welfare," “Establish Justice," “Insure Domestic Tranquility," “ Provide for the Common Defense” and “Secure the Blessings of Liberty.”
William Holland
Elk Rapids