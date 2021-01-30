Bergman take note
I am profoundly grateful for 10 congressional Republicans; John Katko (NY), Liz Cheney (WY), Adam Kinzinger (Il), Fred Upton (MI), Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA), Dan Newhouse (WA), Anthony Gonzalez (OH), Peter Meijer (MI), Tom Rice (SC) and David Valadao (CA) for doing the right thing and voting to impeach Donald Trump for a second time. Instead of lock-step allegiance to Republican Party lies, they consulted their moral compasses and found true north.
Please take note, Jack Bergman — this is what leadership looks like. Sadly, the Trumpians continue spinning webs of fantasy and deceit throughout the Republican Party in their craven thirst for power. This is the time for leadership by clear-eyed people with feet on the ground. May truth and integrity prevail.
Steven Holl
Traverse City