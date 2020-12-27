Worth our effort
Praise for the truth tellers who set the record straight, who pull back the rug to reveal crimes long hidden, serving both the victim and the perpetrator. As a boy in metro-Detroit, "Indians" were the no-more people vanquished by the cavalry of yesteryear.
When I moved to Traverse City in the 1970s I learned Native Americans were no longer extinct, they were making waves reclaiming their fishing rights. Conflict scared me and I didn’t know where I stood. Can a wrong long endured be made right again?
I believe it can, so I praise the citizens of the Grand Traverse Band who carry the story and the journalists who set the stage and the Leelanau County commissioners who stand up for the right for a day in court to account for all that has been stolen. This is a bright spot in a dark time. Conciliation between colonial descendants, Indigenous and people of color is well worth the struggle.
Many blessings.
Steven Holl
Traverse City