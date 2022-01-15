Please speak up
“A new (Jan. 3rd) NPR/Ipsos poll finds that 64 percent of Americans believe U.S. democracy is "in crisis and at risk of failing." That sentiment is felt most acutely by Republicans: Two-thirds of GOP respondents agree with the verifiably false claim that "voter fraud helped Joe Biden win the 2020 election" — a key pillar of the "big lie" that the election was stolen from former President Trump.
A ReTrumplican is former Republican minus a moral compass who seeks to hold onto power through deceit, deception and insurrection. The GOP is lousy with ReTrumplicans. They corrupt society by attacking science, purging and replacing local election workers and public health officials. Their media outlets repeat the big lie and spew propaganda to pollute the civic universe. Their Constitution starts and stops with the Second Amendment. Their lust for power corrupts their ethical foundation.
My own Representative, Jack Bergman, has aligned with the ReTrumplicans by perpetuating the big lie. The shorter list is of true Michigan Republicans, who denounce the big lie, speaking truth to power: Peter Meijer, Fred Upton, Ed McBroom. They are the true patriots. Have I left any true Republicans off the list? Please speak up.
Steven Holl
Traverse City