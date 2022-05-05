Response to April 26 op-ed
Mr. Cedric Flowers of DTE has it wrong. He says natural gas prices won’t spike because of the war in Ukraine, but he ignores the costs. Natural gas is only cheap because the climate costs are externalized to remove them from the calculations. Those costs in the form of wildfires, droughts, super storms, respiratory illness, crop failures and rising insurance rates are foisted on taxpayers.
This has been standard operating procedure for the fossil fuel industry, which is why we are in the current crisis. The scientific consensus is that we must end our reliance on fossil fuels to stay within 1.5 degrees of climate warming.
Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, the fossil fuel industry wants to build out natural gas infrastructure to ship it to Europe. This is a panic move that ignores the hidden costs.
Carbon pricing can correct the accounting by taxing the carbon content of fuels. With that true accounting, clean technologies like wind and solar shine. The Senate is still deliberating on carbon pricing. Tell them to make the rational choice by pricing carbon at CCLUSA.Org/Senate.
They need to hear from us, over and over again, price carbon.
Steven Holl
Traverse City
