What have Democrats done for us lately?
Democrats save Michiganders money. The Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, caps annual drug costs at $2,000 and insulin at $35/month for 2.1 million Michigan Medicare recipients. More than 900,000 Michiganders are diabetic, but, thanks to Republicans, only those on Medicare receive the $35 monthly insulin price.
About 568,000 Michiganders are U.S. military veterans. Thank you! And thanks to Democrats, veterans suffering debilitating diseases resulting from burn pit exposure will receive the care they need. Nearly one million Michiganders benefit from the Affordable Care Act. Thanks to Democrats, increased subsidies will be available to keep premiums affordable.
There are 2.7 million cars in Michigan. Many car owners will transition to electric vehicles over the next 10 years, decreasing carbon emissions to help tackle the climate crisis and receive sizable rebates. Michiganders will benefit from big subsidies for renewable energy investments like solar and wind and heat pumps. The CHIPS Act will help Michigan automakers produce more electric vehicles and batteries, providing Michiganders with good paying jobs. Finally, Michigan expects to receive $1 billion over five years under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The vote is yours. Use it wisely!
Steven Holl
Traverse City
