ReTrumplicans promote 'The Big Lie'
ReTrumplicans fear democracy. They act to undermine the will of the people. Long before Trump lost in 2020, his minions sought to build their alternative universe through attacks on journalists, scientists, civil servants.
"Fake News" became the response to all inconvenient truths. With endless repetition, the Infotainment President promotes The Big Lie.
When Texas lawmakers tried to prevent Michigan from certifying Joe Biden’s victory, local ReTrumplicans -- Congressman Jack Bergman and Michigan House Rep. Jack O’Malley -- piled on.
They hope we have a short memory. They want us to ignore reality and re-elect them. Don’t let it happen. ReTrumplicans fear democracy.
Steven Holl
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.