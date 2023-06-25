Community solar bipartisan effort bodes well
I applaud the efforts of our state legislators to advance electrification via increasing opportunity for ordinary citizens to participate in community solar. I refer to the June 4 Opinion piece entitled, "Put renewable energy benefits in reach for all."
State Sens. Jeff Irwin and Ed McBroom and Reps. John Roth and Rachel Hood understand that markets can bring us low-cost, clean energy when everyone is invited to participate, not just the legacy power companies.
This kind of bipartisan legislation bodes well for the transition to the electrification of our economy.
Steven Holl
Traverse City
