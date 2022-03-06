Use this time to convert
A common retort at the fuel pump is “and they want to shut down pipelines, too!” Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine pushed oil and gasoline prices higher. Does it make sense to maximize our supply of fossil fuels to combat higher prices? No. Now is the time to liberate ourselves from fossil fuels and do the hard work to transition to renewable energy. Our European allies and the world economy are held hostage by fossil fuels, making our planet uninhabitable.
The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its report recently stating that “The dangers of climate change are mounting so rapidly that they could soon overwhelm the ability of both nature and humanity to adapt unless greenhouse gas emissions are quickly reduced.”
Tell your policy makers, including Rep. Jack Bergman, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters that we need climate change legislation now. Mention carbon pricing with dividend and border adjustment, the most efficient and effective way to transition to renewable energy. Fossil fuel producers and polluters pay a fee to release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Households receive the fee in dividends to pay for the transition to renewables. Border adjustments keep U.S. producers competitive in global markets.
Susan Holcombe
Ellsworth
