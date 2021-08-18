Put a price on carbon to save the planet
Life-threatening heat waves, droughts and destructive storms and floods will continue and intensify because we failed to curb fossil-fuel emissions, despite dire warnings. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported that these devastating effects are happening faster and with irreversible consequences. We must quickly transition to clean, renewable energy.
The most efficient and effective way to decrease greenhouse gas emissions is to put a price on carbon. Taxing the big carbon polluters — including oil, gas and coal — will level the playing field for clean energy. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act puts a fee on carbon pollution. The money paid by fossil fuel companies is returned to Americans as a monthly dividend to help us pay for the transition. A tax on carbon will hasten the transition to electric vehicles and away from gas-powered combustion engine cars and trucks, the biggest producers of carbon emissions. We are out of time.
Contact Rep. Jack Bergman and ask him to support the Energy Innovation Act. Another avenue to carbon pricing is in the Senate. Contact Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters today and tell them to include carbon pricing in the budget reconciliation.
Sue Holcombe
Ellsworth