Be as brave as young people
Arming teachers and children who are attempting to teach and learn is not the answer.
As a teacher I can tell you that anxiety and fear are the enemies of learning. Listening to students talk about school shootings is devastating because they are so brave, objective and resigned to the fact that adults and policy makers will do nothing to protect them. Students speak to planning where to sit in a classroom and "safe" vs. "dangerous" spaces in school, with one eye on the door and an ear listening for gun fire. They rehearse their last words to classmates if a shooter blasts into their school.
Can't we be as brave as young people, 11-12-year-old primary school students who live in fear? Can't we enact common-sense gun legislation, expand background checks, ban assault rifles and powerful magazines or at least raise the purchasing age? Do we really need to put the responsibility on the students? Did Thomas Jefferson mean that Americans have the right to bear ALL firearms? Are the rights of gun owners more important than students’ rights to live and learn safely? Do we really believe that is true?
Susan Holcombe
Ellsworth
