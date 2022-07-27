Government failing us on climate change
Most Michiganders, West Virginians and Americans support climate legislation.
Sixty percent of Michiganders and Americans think Congress should do more to address climate change, according to the 2021 Yale Program on Climate Change Communication survey.
The report showed that 78 percent of Michiganders favor funding renewable energy research, 74 percent favor regulating CO2 as a pollutant, and 78 percent support tax rebates for things like solar panels and fuel-efficient vehicles. Data show that carbon fee, dividend and border adjustment is the most efficient, effective strategy to reduce CO2 emissions, tackling climate change.
Yet the federal government will not act. Sen. Manchin, 71 percent of West Virginians support funds for renewable energy research, 63 percent approve of regulating CO2 as a pollutant, and 74 percent support rebates for renewable energy and energy-efficient vehicles.
What will convince our federal leaders to pass climate legislation? Human suffering and death, food and water shortages, infant malnutrition and famine are already happening.
What will it take?
Susan Holcombe
Ellsworth
