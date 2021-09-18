Get vaccinated
Over 90 percent of Fox News Corporation employees are vaccinated for COVID-19. Fox News mandates vaccination for all staff or daily COVID-19 testing, a stricter policy than the weekly testing proposed by the Biden administration for businesses with greater than 100 employees.
Yet Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham continue vaccine skepticism. With 99 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths occurring in unvaccinated people, why would the Fox News hosts put their trusted viewers at such risk? Why would they risk the health of children, who occupy more ICU beds due to the Delta variant?
On the other hand, our society is demonstrating to our youth the power of vaccines to prevent disease and stop outbreaks in communities. It’s time for anyone who is still unvaccinated to get the shot. Protect our children, your families and each other. Please.
Susan Holcombe
Ellsworth