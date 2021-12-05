Transitioning to renewable energy
While discussing Enbridge Line 5, a colleague said, “We need to protect the Great Lakes, but we also need to shutdown Line 5 and wean ourselves from fossil fuels to stop climate change.” About 10 minutes later the same colleague said, “I need a new furnace and natural gas is sadly my best option as a condo dweller."
We are stuck in a fossil fuel rut. Carbon fee and dividend is a market based, practical strategy relying on increased cost of fossil fuels to switch demand to cleaner, renewable energy. Carbon pricing charges fossil fuel companies a carbon fee and returns the dollars to households to help pay the increased costs of the transition to renewable energy.
We love the Earth. There is no Planet B. Stop the floods, fires, heat waves and scorpions. Contact your policy makers. Ask them to support carbon pricing to fight climate change.
Susan Holcombe
Ellsworth