The cost of doing nothing
The cost of Biden’s proposed climate legislation is a fraction of what we will spend without it. Economists and climate scientists estimate the cost of climate change will be $840 billion per year by 2100 or, the equivalent of 4 to 5 percent of U.S. gross domestic product. We will continue to spend billions recovering from storms, fires and floods. Economic growth will suffer. Hurricane Maria set back Puerto Rico’s economic prosperity nearly 20 years.
Solomon Hsiang, a Berkley University climate scientist, and economist estimates that intensifying heat over the next 80 years will cut American’s income by $4 to $10.4 trillion due to reductions in farming, rising food prices and decreased labor productivity. The cheapest insurance is transitioning away from fossil fuels and adopting renewable energy. Taxing carbon is an efficient and effective strategy to make the switch. The money paid by fossil fuel companies is returned to Americans as a monthly dividend to help us pay for the transition. The border adjustment will keep American companies competitive abroad.
Tell Congress to support Biden’s climate agenda and add a tax on carbon. We can’t afford not to spend the money.
Susan Holcombe
Ellsworth