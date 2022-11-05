Morris deserves our vote
I would like to encourage voters to consider Penny Morris for Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners' District 9. She is practical and willing to listen to her constituents' concerns. Her diligent attendance at county and township meetings provides a healthy flow of current information between the entities. Please vote for Penny Morris, Grand Traverse County Commissioner - District 9 on Nov. 8.
Carol Hoffman
Traverse City
