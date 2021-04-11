Our good fortune
As a full-time resident of northwest Michigan for 30 years, I realize how fortunate I have been to retire here. The people, scenic beauty, restaurants and so many other amenities are here to enjoy.
Yet, there is more to living well in the most beautiful place in America. I'm dealing with cancer and recently entered Munson Home Hospice care. In the short time that I've been served by hospice, they have provided me with superior care and supplies for comfort care.
It is a huge plus that we have first-class medical facilities within an hour's drive: Munson Hospital, the Cowell Family Cancer Center and community health, a top notch heart center and all staffed with skilled, caring doctors, nurses and support staff. My treatment by all who work for Munson provided me with the best care anyone could expect. We are very blessed.
Bill Hoff
Suttons Bay