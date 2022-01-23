Rescue money for roads

Kalkaska County townships could have almost $1.5 million in blacktopped roads by fall. Every township needs road resurfacing.

How it could be done: Kalkaska County Road Commissioner John Rogers meets with all townships. They commit American Rescue Funds to resurfacing their worst roads, approximately $1.5 million worth of blacktop. Kalkaska County Road Commission puts in whatever they can toward resurfacing. Rogers sends the bids to Reith Riley, Elmers, etc. This big project will have price competition, which adds more blacktop to the overall project. Every dollar each township puts into this bid, they get 100% of their money back in resurfacing.

Kalkaska County townships could be the first in Michigan to combine American Rescue Plan money to fix each township's worst roads. A fiscally responsible project with taxpayer money.

Every county should use American Rescue Plan money to resurface their roads. Every township with this money in their treasury could do it. Townships shouldn’t use this money to raise wages or on beautification projects.

Springfield Twp. $168,307

Bear Lake Twp. 72,745

Blue Lake Twp. 42,077

Boardman Twp. 169,772

Clearwater Twp. 267,637

Coldspring Twp. 161,399

Excelsior Twp. 105,297

Garfield Twp. 88,445

Kalkaska Twp. 298,305

Oliver Twp. 30,877

Orange Twp. 137,325

Rapid River Twp. 126,649

________________

TOTAL $1,468,835

Bob Hoenicke

Kalkaska County 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you