Rescue money for roads
Kalkaska County townships could have almost $1.5 million in blacktopped roads by fall. Every township needs road resurfacing.
How it could be done: Kalkaska County Road Commissioner John Rogers meets with all townships. They commit American Rescue Funds to resurfacing their worst roads, approximately $1.5 million worth of blacktop. Kalkaska County Road Commission puts in whatever they can toward resurfacing. Rogers sends the bids to Reith Riley, Elmers, etc. This big project will have price competition, which adds more blacktop to the overall project. Every dollar each township puts into this bid, they get 100% of their money back in resurfacing.
Kalkaska County townships could be the first in Michigan to combine American Rescue Plan money to fix each township's worst roads. A fiscally responsible project with taxpayer money.
Every county should use American Rescue Plan money to resurface their roads. Every township with this money in their treasury could do it. Townships shouldn’t use this money to raise wages or on beautification projects.
Springfield Twp. $168,307
Bear Lake Twp. 72,745
Blue Lake Twp. 42,077
Boardman Twp. 169,772
Clearwater Twp. 267,637
Coldspring Twp. 161,399
Excelsior Twp. 105,297
Garfield Twp. 88,445
Kalkaska Twp. 298,305
Oliver Twp. 30,877
Orange Twp. 137,325
Rapid River Twp. 126,649
________________
TOTAL $1,468,835
Bob Hoenicke
Kalkaska County