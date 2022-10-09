Senators should support cultivated meat research
With a comparatively small investment, U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters could help eradicate so much suffering.
I’m asking them to support increased public funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from livestock cells, without slaughter. I have little doubt future generations will see our current treatment of animals as deeply shameful.
In the past decade, the private sector has made wonderful progress developing this new technology. Unfortunately, cultivated meat remains too expensive to compete with its slaughtered counterpart. More federal money for cellular-agriculture development could help rectify this.
Legislators interested in leaving behind a legacy of compassion for the least powerful among us should back the effort.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, CT
