Microplastics threaten Lake Michigan’s quality of life
The average U.S. citizen ingests more than 5 grams of plastic per week into our bodies as microplastics; this is equivalent to the weight of a credit card. It is in the water we drink, the food we eat and in the air we breathe.
The Great Lakes receive over 22 million pounds of plastic per year with Lake Michigan receiving 11 million pounds per year.
Microplastics are materials introduced into the environment from plastic manufacturing or from the degradation of plastic materials such as water bottles. Microplastics are less than 5 millimeters (3/16").
Microplastics are causing physical, chemical and biological impacts to Lake Michigan. Fish are ingesting and incorporating microplastics into their digestive systems, tissues and organs affecting their viability.
Recycling cannot keep up. The amount of plastic being manufactured will increase three fold in the next five to 10 years; a holistic approach via plastic use reduction is critical.
Please contact your federal, state and local representatives and insist that they start addressing the microplastics pollution in Lake Michigan. We must act and be involved to protect our vital water resources and economy in order to be “Pure Michigan.”
Arthur Hirsch
Pentwater