How safe is your drinking water from Lake Michigan?
Everyone assumes the quality of drinking water from Lake Michigan as pure and safe. We think that water pollutants are either nonexistent or filtered out before we drink it.
The quality of Lake Michigan drinking water is being challenged by a material we all use –plastics or, more specifically, microplastics.
Research and monitoring studies by universities and federal agencies have shown that microplastics are in Lake Michigan.
Surprisingly, the average American, regardless of age, ingests more than 5 grams of plastic per week (the weight of a credit card), plastic from the water we drink, the food we eat (the fish we catch in Lake Michigan) and the air we breathe.
It is important to note that there is no microplastic monitoring or management occurring in the state of Michigan, nor is there any risk assessment being performed. There are no state or federal regulations about microplastics.
I urge you to contact your water provider, state representatives and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Tell them about your microplastics concerns and urge them to start a proactive monitoring and management program.
Arthur Hirsch
Pentwater
