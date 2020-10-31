Ballenger for TCAPS
Some people are big-picture, while others are detail-oriented. Josey Ballenger is one of those rare people who is both.
She digs into the details while staying focused on what matters most. That’s exactly what Traverse City Area Public Schools needs right now: a long-term, big-picture vision for meeting the changing educational needs of our community — and the patience, focus and skill set to think strategically and steward our limited resources.
Josey has the ability to help our district achieve the greatest possible outcomes for our kids and community.
Let's elect Josey Ballenger to the TCAPS Board of Education.
Chris Hintz
Interlochen
