Restore this magical moment for Interlochen
I write to other longtime friends and donors of Interlochen Arts Academy to join me in urging the preservation or restoration — is it lost? — of the tradition dating back to 1931 when Howard Hanson gifted his "lyrical and haunting" one-minute piece from his Second Symphony.
From then until this summer, that melody brought closure, like a benediction, to every orchestra concert and was followed by a minute of reverent silence.
This magical experience is treasured by all of us longtime audience members and by the thousands of alums scattered over the world who share this memory. Programs now no longer ask the audience to remain silent but to remain seated — a foolish request and observed by none.
Please join me in urging the Interlochen leadership to restore this magical moment for all of us, current and future campers, present and future audiences.
It's not just a little piece of music to be applauded and forgotten.
It is a treasure and should be treated as such with love and reverence and deep gratitude for the experience.
Emita Hill
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.