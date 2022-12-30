Dark sky at night is this city's delight
Congratulations to whoever penned the outstanding “Our View” in the Friday, Dec. 23, Record-Eagle. The discussion of light and dark in our beautiful environment was both thoughtful and meaningful to me. We value the gift of darkness in our skies here in our lovely area we call home. I’m glad the light pollution issue was solved for this neighbor and, good for her, she followed through with her efforts until resolved. Good for our community paper to address this issue as the next step.
Hopefully, our city will see the positivity of these efforts and make no changes in its ordinance. Please continue the wisdom of Mr. Dobek in his expertise in providing dark skies. I owned a home in Whitewater Township for 30 years and my family benefitted from his knowledge and efforts. My home is now Traverse City and love having dark surround me when it’s time to turn down the lights.
Marcia Hickey
Traverse City
