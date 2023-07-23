A problem with post office access
My elderly aunt — equipped with her walker — and I recently conducted business at the main post office in Traverse City.
With no visible handicap parking nearby, we parked a block away and walked to the main entrance. After using the ramp leading up to the only open (unlocked) door, there was no automatic door opener. Additionally, the door only opened to the outside — that is, you couldn’t push it in. If anyone had come solo, the weight of the door to pull open would not have been possible for many to open.
I would suggest that the door be able to open both directions by pushing in (from within or without) or, of course, a button to electronically open the door.
Sharon Hettinger
Lawrence, Kan.
