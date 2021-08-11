Where Bergman stands
Well, the cat’s out of its proverbial bag. If there were previous doubts about Rep. Jack Bergman’s position on race in America, he certainly flushed them with his vote on HR 3005 on June 29. HR 3005 is one of those bills under most folks’ radar but is an important step in America’s reckoning with our insidious history of slavery and racism.
HR 3005 would remove the bust in the U.S. Congress that honors Justice Roger Taney who authored the worst decision to come from the U.S. Supreme Court: Dred Scott v Sanford (1857). Taney’s decision ruled that African Americans, enslaved or free, were not citizens of the U.S., condemned them to continued bondage and penury and contributed to the Civil War three years later — killing more than 620,000 Americans.
Count Rep. Bergman’s nay vote one of 120 illustrious Republicans (one other from Michigan) who support the seditious and subversive lies that the ex-president didn’t lose the last election. Somehow 67 of Rep. Bergman’s Republican colleagues managed the courage to do the right thing, but Rep. Bergman? Not so much. Apparently continuing to honor the “horrors of legally sanctioned racial violence” (Ian Finseth, August 2006, Baltimore Sun) is right in Rep. Bergman’s wheelhouse. Shame on him.
Michael Hertz
Beulah