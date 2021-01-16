What patriots?
In the wake of the recent deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol (Jan. 6), the Record-Eagle published reactions from some local residents, including one from “an ardent Trump supporter” who claimed “…Patriots stormed and occupied the Capitol today …”
But just exactly which “patriots” did she mean? The neo-Nazis and Holocaust deniers who paraded through the building? (Yes, the ones that the president thinks are “very fine people.”) Or the ones that murdered Officer Brian Sicknick of the Capitol Police? Or the white supremacists who strutted through the halls with the flag of the long ago defeated Confederate army? Maybe she meant the ones that were seen wearing pre-printed shirts with a logo that read: “MAGA … Civil War … January 6, 2021”. Or maybe it was the Alabama man found with 11 Molotov cocktails filled with homemade napalm, unregistered handguns and an assault rifle.
Or the man who came to the Capitol with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, two handguns and an assault rifle who texted friends that he was “… thinking of putting a bullet in [Pelosi’s] noggin on Live TV.” Perhaps she really meant the ones who defiled the walls of the Capitol with blood and feces?
If these are patriots, heaven help us all.
Michael Hertz, M.D.
Benzie