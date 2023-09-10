Storm drains need filtration to stop pollutants from washing into bays
The recent rejection of the Fish Pass appeal means plans to move forward with the $22 million project seem imminent.
"It’s something that’s absolutely essential to the health of the Boardman (Ottaway) River and the restoration project, for sure, but also to the Great Lakes Basin as a whole.” (Aug. 23 article)
Why aren't we looking into what is going downstream in the Boardman and ending up in our bays?
The late Dr. John Spencer, an environmentalist, once expressed concerns: "Traverse City is taxing the bays."
If you are on East Bay, look at the rooftops of resorts along US 31 and notice the white materials. Many rooftops along Front Street share the same appearance. Where does this material (bird feces) end up? It travels from the rooftops into our storm drains and into the bay. That and oils, cigarette butts and litter from our streets.
Recent elevated levels of E. coli along area beaches indicate the need for preventative measures to address these pollutants.
Why are we not looking into filtration systems in all of our storm drains that empty into the bays?
If we don't do something, I am afraid there might not be any fish to pass.
Terry Herman
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.