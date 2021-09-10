Sept. 11 and Jan. 6
On Sept. 11, 2001, United flight 93 from Newark to San Francisco was hijacked.
Four brave men over powered the assailants in the cockpit and brought the plane down in Pennsylvania. The hijackers’ target was the Capitol building.
Fast forward 20 years. On Jan. 6, 2021, so called “patriots” stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the government. These “patriots,” who chant “back the blue,” attacked the police and anyone who got in their way.
The GOP and former President Donald Trump have tried to white wash the incident. Downplaying this horrific attack on our Capitol is a slap in the face of those Americans who died in 2001 saving our Capitol.
We need to take domestic terrorism seriously.
Deanna Hergt-Willmott
Petoskey