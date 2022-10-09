TC needs affordable housing, not taller buildings
What’s with these developers?! Do they always have to push the envelope, disregarding the community’s character and residents’ desires?
The Hall Street INNOVO will do just that – if the developers have their way. The added height above 60 feet will not add any living space (and surely not affordable housing). Sports and party space – in a building about 40 feet away from a beach with all sorts of leisure activities. And just steps to the Warehouse party district.
These tall buildings are leading us to big city, shadowed sidewalks. Not Traverse City.
What in this building will qualify as affordable housing? Affordable housing is a very real TC issue.
Let’s start dealing realistically with this need, not developers’ pockets.
Karla Herbold
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.