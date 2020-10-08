Voting for Peters
I have been watching the political ads flooding our TV screens and have finally had enough of the blatant lies and false information being broadcast about Sen. Gary Peters by those campaigning for John James. Sen. Peters has represented his constituents in Michigan very well in his first term, and I am proud to support him for re-election.
This election will require voters to select those who have demonstrated the courage to stand up to tyranny and will work to help address the racial and economic challenges in this country. Sen. Peters is up to meeting this challenge.
John Helge
Manistee
