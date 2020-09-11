Support people over buildings
After being voted down three times and closing one neighborhood school, the Benzie school board is proposing closing a second neighborhood school and imposing a 25-year, $39-million debt on property owners to build a mega school. This is not an investment in the community, it is an investment in real estate.
Parents and students love local schools and hate mega schools. Run a millage to repair the two neighborhood schools and people will support it. Teachers and parents determine quality education, not buildings or more buses. Please vote no.
Joe Heitjan
Benzonia
