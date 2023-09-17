More vision required for innovative approach to address congestion
As a citizen and a resident of the Grand Traverse region, I am writing to express my opposition to the latest Hammond-Hartman bridge proposal.
The Grand Traverse County Road Commission's own 2019 study found that “constructing a new corridor will provide traffic relief for a limited piece of the roadway network and does not provide relief for other corridors in the region that are experiencing congestion.”
If relieving congestion was the study’s explicit goal, the proposed road and bridge are no solution to traffic. How disheartened I feel learning that they have wasted $4.5 million of taxpayer dollars since 2019 on bridge studies, seeking to justify its need.
With the impacts of climate change so blatantly obvious this summer, we need a more visionary approach to our community’s transportation needs. (Don’t kid ourselves: Building the humongous bridge would involve a lot of fossil fuel resources).
That $4.5 million would have been much better spent on improvements to South Airport Road and alternative means of moving people to their destinations — more public transportation and improved bike lanes pedestrian alternatives.
The Road Commission should rescind this proposal and come up with more visionary, far less expensive traffic solutions for our region.
Alison Heins
Traverse City
