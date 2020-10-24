TCAPS needs Ballenger
As a Traverse City Area Public Schools parent, a professional in our community and the president of a nonprofit organization, I strongly endorse Josey Ballenger for a position on the TCAPS Board of Education.
Josey has served as a member of Michigan Legacy Art Park's Board of Directors and Education Committee since 2017. She is already an asset to our students, teachers and community as she applies her professional experience to improve education. Josey consistently seeks information to make well-reasoned decisions, listens closely to staff and fellow board members and keeps the organization's goals in the center of her guidance.
Zach Hegg
Traverse City
