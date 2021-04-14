Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.