Time to appreciate poetry
I always enjoy Fleda Brown's appreciations of poems, the latest being Wordsworth's "The World Is Too Much With Us."
Ms. Brown relates her teacher's advice to "... memorize a few good poems in case you get stranded on a desert island or get locked in jail." I would add another reason to Ms. Brown's teacher's list: "in case you are an insomniac."
Wordsworth's poem is one that I find comfort in reciting to myself in the wee hours when I cannot sleep. I imagine that Wordsworth was enduring a sleepless night when he conceived this poem: the moon is shining and the winds are "upgathered now like sleeping flowers."
Was Wordsworth an insomniac? It would appear so, at least in 1806 when this poem was published. He published three sonnets titled "To Sleep" that same year.
One of the sonnets contains these plaintive lines: "Even thus last night, and two nights more, I lay,/And could not win thee, Sleep! by any stealth:/So do not let me wear to-night away:/Without Thee what is all the morning’s wealth?"
Enough said.
Ron Healy
Empire