Plight of Indigenous women deserves national audience
Record-Eagle reporter Sierra Clark's May 5 article about violence done to Indigenous women reminded me of a show on ABC about a fictitious newspaper in Anchorage, "Alaska Daily."
The show stars two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank and an Indigenous actor, Grace Dove, who plays Swank's journalist partner. They seek answers about the murder of an Indigenous woman and about the state government's failure to pay attention to the plight of Indigenous women.
The plot has many twists and turns, and the characters encounter a variety of obstacles and dangers. After several episodes, Swank and Dove step outside their characters at the end of each show to appeal for justice for Indigenous women, providing a national platform for that cause.
Unfortunately, ABC has not renewed the show for a second season. Anyone who wants to support the cause of Indigenous women should contact ABC to renew the show.
With excellent actors who seek justice for Indigenous women, "Alaska Daily" should be allowed to find its audience.
Ron Healy
Empire
