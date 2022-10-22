Insight about women's healthcare rights
I attended the recent Traverse Connect forum for candidates running for state offices and heard comments from Betsy Coffia that referred to Jack O’Malley’s votes in the state House that were intended to invade the privacy of women when it comes to their healthcare rights.
I heard O’Malley state that he has “a pretty good B.S. detector” and that “it goes off a lot when I see and hear criticism from my opponent.”
His comment failed to provide any rationale as to why he supported his positions. The three Democratic women were clear as to their positions on reproductive healthcare rights while all three Republican men were silent.
I often reflect on when I came of age during the 1960s, as a college student in a private sectarian women’s college in my hometown where the students were privileged young women.
I knew women who experienced unplanned pregnancy. Although illegal and difficult to access abortion at that time, they knew where to go and possessed the resources to do so.
I learned that illegalizing abortion does not stop abortion nor does it address the moral issues. What it does is burden those without the financial and social resources to access safe and professional healthcare.
Jane Hayes
Traverse City
