O'Neil is committed to northern Michigan
Do you want leadership for the citizens of the 104th? Vote Dan O’Neil.
Dan is a man of integrity committed to solving the problems of our time. He will work hard to provide the opportunities for all people to access a good education, a good paying job, a healthy environment and quality healthcare.
We deserve a caring and committed leader in the 104th. You want a person with the knowledge, skills and values to lead in crisis and ordinary times? Vote Dan O’Neil for the Michigan 104th, on Nov. 3.
Jane Hayes
Traverse City
