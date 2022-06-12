Line-of-fire living
“The idea that the 2nd Amendment guarantees the right of an individual to own a gun is a 'fraud.'" — [Conservative] Supreme Court Justice Warren Burger in 1992, seven years before the Columbine shootings.
Thirty years after the late chief justice spoke truth to the powerless, what’s changed? Why does a misguided minority dictate this unholy national obsession? Recent polling indicates over 70% of Americans support universal background checks. Not for those who hunt, collect firearms or buy a gun for security.
Let's not count the deadly ways or the bodies (scholars, teachers, guards, shoppers, worshippers), since that would — enroute to observing politicians who do nothing — exhaust our prayers and thoughts.
Gun-lobby and supporters take Burger’s argument that guns should be regulated “like cars and boats” and labeled sane words “extreme.” They say reinstating the Assault Weapons Ban is a non-starter. We’re sneered at for suggesting age or ammo-clip limits or a “cooling-off period” for those purchasing non-hunting weapons. Many blame “mental health,” without looking at themselves. Despite many of us having been raised in gun-owning households, they say we don’t understand the technology or “2A rights.”
America — poised to “protect fetal life” by banning legal abortion — cares little for line-of-fire living.
Frank and Dottie Hawthorne
Petoskey
