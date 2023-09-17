Sometimes, documenting news can become work of art
Jan-Michael Stump’s front page “Woman with the Orange Umbrella” photo (Sept. 7) was exquisite. Yes, it was news, illustrating the heavy rains we experienced on Wednesday, Sept. 6, but it also was a work of art.
If you ever release prints, I’m first in line. Until then, the clipping hangs over my desk.
Thank you for the work of a skilled — and artistic — news photographer.
Christine Hauke
Maple City
